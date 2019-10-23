Love For Desserts? This Pretty Patisserie In Banjara Hills Surely Never Disappoints

A hidden gem. A dessert place which fulfilled my cravings. Velvet patisserie has an exquisite interior decor with close to 15-20 people approximately seating arrangements. The place is so Instagramable and you will love the pink and pastel colours. Coming to pricing both of them are affordable and reasonable. The staff is so kind and gentle with you! What we had, * Blueberry cupcake: 5/5 * Nutella cookie cup: 5/5 * French connection: 5/5 I couldn’t decide which was the best. You get more of them on a custom order. They have got Macaronis as well. Check out their page for their amazing work. A must visit if you are a dessert lover. I am always on dessert hunt. I am going for sure to try out their other desserts as well