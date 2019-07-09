Dosa Date, Anyone? Here's Our List Of The Best Dosa Places In Hyderabad

Find yourself being dragged towards this little kiosk, Govind Dosa (also known as Govind Ki Bandi), with its all-engulfing aroma. Tawa Idli or freshly-tossed dosa, you are in for a treat. Served along with coconut chutney, there are several options for you to explore, but we implore you to stick to the basics like Butter Dosa or Ravva Dosa for they melt in your mouth. Careful before you dig in, though, because these are served steaming hot. But with a bottle of water in your kitty, you’re sorted.

