Dosas are definitely one of the most underrated food items. This crispy Indian pancake is being reinvented by many restaurants in the city to appease every kind of palate. We decided to make a short list of all the best dosa places in the city. Go treat your South Indian taste buds at these famous dosa places in Hyderabad.
Dosa Date, Anyone? Here's Our List Of The Best Dosa Places In Hyderabad
Dosas are definitely one of the most underrated food items. This crispy Indian pancake is being reinvented by many restaurants in the city to appease every kind of palate. We decided to make a short list of all the best dosa places in the city. Go treat your South Indian taste buds at these famous dosa places in Hyderabad.
House Of Dosas
This tiny place in Banjara Hills is very easy to miss. Their authentic Erra Karam Dosa left our mouths on fire but reminded us of home. They serve up to 20 types of Dosa and have become innovative with a Pizza Dosa and Nutella Dosa.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Govind Ki Bandi
Find yourself being dragged towards this little kiosk, Govind Dosa (also known as Govind Ki Bandi), with its all-engulfing aroma. Tawa Idli or freshly-tossed dosa, you are in for a treat. Served along with coconut chutney, there are several options for you to explore, but we implore you to stick to the basics like Butter Dosa or Ravva Dosa for they melt in your mouth. Careful before you dig in, though, because these are served steaming hot. But with a bottle of water in your kitty, you’re sorted.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Dosa Factory
True to its name, Dosa Factory is continuously whipping out some mouth-watering dosas. It is one of the few eateries in the city that opens at 5am and is open till 12am. Their Onion Dosa and Ghee Masala Dosa are major crowd pleasers.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Royal Tiffin Centre
Might not be the best place to sit and eat with your family, but Royal Tiffin Centre is definitely a place you must go to if you want to try something hatke. Our personal favourite is Butter Cheese Dosa, but if you’re in the mood for some adventure, you must try Pasta Dosa.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Pragati Dosa
An iconic tiffin joint in Hanuman Tekdi, Pragati Dosa is always crowded. And for a reason. From Butter Paneer Masala Dosa to classic plain dosa, with chutney as amazing as theirs, you are in for a treat.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Minerva Coffee House
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Comments (0)