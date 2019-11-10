These Escape Rooms In Hyderabad Are All About Adrenaline Rush

Detective Street in Banjara Hills is a new addition to the adventure rooms in Hyderabad with five themed rooms and interesting puzzles to solve. You can choose between these five themes — Jungle, Egyptian, Cannibal, Zombie, and Frozen (eh, this one is for kids), and get your mind on it. Pick the room of your choice and think out of the box to solve the puzzle. Don't worry, you will be provided with clues but deciphering the clues is your job. And no, you cannot use your phones and other gadgets.

