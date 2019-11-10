Let's be real — escape rooms can bring out the worst in us. And as the time gets ticking, we all want to solve those clues and get out of the rooms. Here is a list of the escape rooms in Hyderabad that you must hit up with your squad.
These Escape Rooms In Hyderabad Are All About Adrenaline Rush
Mystery Rooms
Mystery Rooms in Jubilee Hills will jar you into action regardless of the mystery or challenge you choose. Planning to go Sherlock-ing with your gang? You've got to try Mystery Rooms. From challenges like a prison break to abduction, bring out your wild edge and play your way to glory. That said, it's not that easy to find your way out. Each challenge comes with a certain set of puzzles and clues. Solve your puzzle, take a hint, and keep moving further.
The Amazing Escape
The Amazing Escape in Madhapur has four tough-to-crack rooms and we think you should check this out with your squad. Find the clues, solve the puzzle, and escape — all of this within 60 minutes. They have four themed rooms — The Bank Heist, Raid Room, Prison Break, And Escape The Tomb. Sounds exciting?
Lock n Escape
Run wild at Lock n Escape — new real-life escape rooms in Banjara Hills. With six adventures and a quirky cafe in tow, your entertainment is sorted. Hangry after all the solving? Walk into their cafe and eat up waffles, pizza, burgers or sandwiches. They have lots of board games, books, and magazines for you to stay in their yard.
- Per Person: ₹ 650
Escape Time
With two challenging rooms that'll require all your intelligence to solve the clues and get out, Escape Time is Begumpet's very own escape room. Escape Time has two rooms as of now called Professor X's lab and Jail Break. Our favourite — Professor X's Lab is a chemical lab where the professor is attempting to make a deadly chemical weapon. You've got to solve the clues and get out of there with the weapon before the army arrives.
The Hidden Hour
Growing up, if all that you wanted to do was be one of the Famous Five or Sherlock, The Hidden Hour in Jubilee Hills calls out to you. We mean, literally. As of now, they have three missions on the themes of horror, treasure hunt, and of course, one that includes detonating a bomb. If these sounds like a great idea, get here.
The Great Escape
Head out with your cronies for The Great Escape in SLN Terminus, Gachibowli. Unlike other escape rooms in the city, this gives you ample time to think. But you know what that means, don't you? It gets difficult by the minute. They've got four types of adventures right now — The Great Nizami Loot, The Pirate Chest, Crime Scene Investigation, and The Forbidden Pyramid.
Detective Street
Detective Street in Banjara Hills is a new addition to the adventure rooms in Hyderabad with five themed rooms and interesting puzzles to solve. You can choose between these five themes — Jungle, Egyptian, Cannibal, Zombie, and Frozen (eh, this one is for kids), and get your mind on it. Pick the room of your choice and think out of the box to solve the puzzle. Don't worry, you will be provided with clues but deciphering the clues is your job. And no, you cannot use your phones and other gadgets.
