Have You Tried Haji Ali Special Falooda Yet? Drop By The Shop Now!

img-gallery-featured
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Haji Ali Juice Center

Madhapur, Hyderabad
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1-62/S/105-A, Sri Rama Colony, Madhapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This heavenly dessert tower named HAJI ALI SPECIAL FALOODA is a combination of umpteen ingredients mainly fresh fruits, cream, ice cream & your scream out of amazement when served by Haji Ali fresh juices. In all probability, this has to be the finest falooda serving in the country.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family

Juice & Milkshake Shops

Haji Ali Juice Center

Madhapur, Hyderabad
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1-62/S/105-A, Sri Rama Colony, Madhapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default