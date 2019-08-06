Huber and Holly never miss any opportunity to be the talk of the town. They love trending for all the g(f)ood reasons. Footlong Fries: Had this tangy, crunchy and super long fries yesterday, best munchy to have especially when it is raining outside. "New York Style - The OG way for all fries- Ketchup and Grain Mustard"
Huber & Holly Never Miss Any Opportunity To Be The Talk Of The Town
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
Also On Huber & Holly
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)