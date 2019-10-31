Aromatic Teas & Finger Food: Hit Up These High-Tea Places In Hyderabad For A Fancy Affair

Booking yourself a High Tea at Taj Falaknuma means two things — you don’t just get to eat the delicacies and sip on exotic tea but also tour the palace with a guide in tow. While you can go for your high tea before or after the palace tour, we recommend going for it after the tour. We are saying this because it is amazing to experience high tea from sunset to the night. Sounds like a day well spent? This will set you back INR 500 plus taxes, and you have to make your reservations in advance. If you like a palace tour too, it should cost you INR 3,000.

