Doesn't the weather call for a tete-a-tete? If you want to stir things up with your gal pals, ditch the cafes for once, and check out these premium places in Hyderabad for high-tea. From freshly brewed teas to finger-bites, these high-tea places offer a relaxed atmosphere ideal for catch-ups.
Aromatic Teas & Finger Food: Hit Up These High-Tea Places In Hyderabad For A Fancy Affair
Celeste - Taj Falaknuma
Booking yourself a High Tea at Taj Falaknuma means two things — you don’t just get to eat the delicacies and sip on exotic tea but also tour the palace with a guide in tow. While you can go for your high tea before or after the palace tour, we recommend going for it after the tour. We are saying this because it is amazing to experience high tea from sunset to the night. Sounds like a day well spent? This will set you back INR 500 plus taxes, and you have to make your reservations in advance. If you like a palace tour too, it should cost you INR 3,000.
- Price for two: ₹ 7000
Season's Bar & Lounge - Taj Krishna
Alluring ambience, plush vibe, a bar counter, and live English music — nothing less can be expected from a lounge in Taj Krishna. If you fancy high tea, Season's Bar & Lounge is where you will spot the it crowd sipping on tea & munching on delectable snacks. Head over to the lounge between 3 pm and 7 pm and relish on croissants, breads, and other vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes which will cost you INR 750.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Glass Onion
The Glass Onion — a restaurant by Fusion 9 is tucked inside Boulder Hills and it overlooks the boundless golf course and the humungous buildings behind it. They've got a beautiful outdoor seating perfect for sunsets, and a charming indoor seating that is done up in blue and white. Planning a high-tea with your kitty? Shell out INR 750 plus taxes and make your way there between 4 pm to 7 pm. What more? If you're not big on teas, they have a range of milkshakes along with vegetarian and non-vegetarian snacks.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Leonia Resorts
If you wish high-teas were less sitting and more fun, Leonia Resort might be a hit for you. A huge resort that abounds greenery, book a day package here that includes access to their waterpark, indoor and outdoor games, rain dance, and high-tea. Starting at INR 599 per person, this is wholesome entertainment in a teacup.
Morsel & Tisane Co.
From a fine luncheon with your gals to a classy high-tea, and scrumptious dinner, Morsel & Tisane Co. is Hyderabad's latest tea room in Banjara Hills that brings opulent teas from around the world under one roof. Starting at INR 899, if luxe vibes, royal ambience, and top-notch food are right up your alley, plan a meeting at this tea room and tuck into continental delights and crisp teas.
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
