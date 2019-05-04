Get Your Sightseeing Mode On With These Beautiful Historical Places In Hyderabad

No travel tour is complete without a visit to Birla Mandir, which is one of the best temples in Hyderabad. Located in Khairatabad, this temple is built on a 280-feet high hill, making it visible from many areas of Hyderabad. This white marble temple is nearly 50 years old but is still seen in travel brochures or videos pertaining to Hyderabad tourism. It is said that the architecture of the temple is a fine blend of Dravidian, Rajasthani, and Utkala style and took almost 10 years to complete the construction. Apart from the main shrine – Lord Venkateshwara – it also has shrines for Lord Shiva, Sai Baba, Hanuman, Lakshmi Devi. Go here on an evening, and come back through the lanes of Adarsh Nagar that sell bangles and fancy jewellery of all kinds.

