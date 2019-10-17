We don't know if diamonds are a girl's best friend. What we know is — these jewellery stores in Hyderabad offer some of the best designs out there. Whether you're a minimalist or love going all out and about, these stores will seal the deal for you.
Wedding On The Cards? These Jewellery Stores In Hyderabad Will Sort Shaadi Accessories
Malabar Gold & Diamonds
Tucked inside a shopping complex in Somajiguda, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is awesome if you are looking for minimalistic and elegant jewellery. Their diamond jewellery collection is quite limited but they can double up as your am-pm wear too. They have some of the best pieces for men too.
Aarni By Shravani
Classy and regal — Aarni By Shravani will totally make you stand out in the crowd. Shravani designs and crafts pure gold jewellery and brides, why settle for something regular this homegrown designer can craft you something that matches your personality! One look at Aarni's Diamond Navratna necklace and we're sold. You will also find jewellery with pearls, emeralds, kundans that are stunning.
Mangatrai Jewellers
Located inside Forum Sujana Mall, Mangatrai Jewellers is as iconic as it gets. As the name goes, Mangatrai is known for its Hyderabad pearl jewellery. Founded in 1905, when it comes to pearls, you don't have to look beyond Mangatrai. Their pearl range includes freshwater pearls, saltwater pearls, natural pearls, and more. Apart from the regular jewellery, you'll also find Kundan, Polki, Victorian jewellery too.
Amrapali
Tucked inside The Good Earth in Banjara Hills, Amrapali is probably Hyderabad's newfound love. With one store selling pure gold jewellery and the other (located above the first one) sorting all our silver jewellery needs, you can slay a regal look with these statement pieces. Indian jewellery easily takes the pedestal at Amrapali and in the gold jewellery section, your eyes are sure to catch the elaborate chandbalis, jhumkas, and mathapattis.
Krishna Pearls & Jewellers
Krishna Pearls & Jewellers is an iconic 36-year-old brand that has quite a following in Hyderabad. Known for their Hyderabadi pearls, Krishna goes a little beyond in making wedding jewellery spectacular with regal chandraharam, antique necklaces, ruby chokers, and more. We can never get enough of their temple jewellery. No matter what kind of style you prefer, we believe there is something for everyone here.
Senco Gold & Diamonds
We mean it when we say it — it's not every day you come across a jewellery store like Senco. From very Bohemian tribal jewellery to ever-elegant diamonds, every collection will take you by surprise. Their Victorian collection is a premium range of diamond rings, necklaces, wristlets for men, and more.
Harini Fine Jewellery
Harini Fine Jewellery is giving all other jewellery stores in Hyderabad a run for their money, you've got to check out this store in Madhapur. The kundan chokers, chaandbalis, and jhumkas are surely pleasing the millennials in us, but it's the emerald rings and stunning diamond sets that take the cake. We're also loving the polki choker with pearl drops. These pieces are elegant and absolutely timeless with each piece carrying a charm of its own.
Aabharanam
Known for its vaddanams and beautiful bangles collection, Aabharanam in Jubilee Hills is a must-visit jewellery store. These folks deal with uncut diamonds, precious emeralds, rubies, etc. The best part is that these folks are up for customisation too so if you are looking for something that matches your outfits, you know who to talk to.
P. Satyanarayan Gems & Jewellery
Tucked away in Malakpet, P. Satyanarayan Gems & Jewellery is yet another iconic store that has been around since 1949. Their designs are subtle, regal, and crafted for those who believe in classic heirloom pieces.
