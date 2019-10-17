Wedding On The Cards? These Jewellery Stores In Hyderabad Will Sort Shaadi Accessories

Krishna Pearls & Jewellers is an iconic 36-year-old brand that has quite a following in Hyderabad. Known for their Hyderabadi pearls, Krishna goes a little beyond in making wedding jewellery spectacular with regal chandraharam, antique necklaces, ruby chokers, and more. We can never get enough of their temple jewellery. No matter what kind of style you prefer, we believe there is something for everyone here.

