Juttis are always on-trend. From Swarovski studded to thread motifs, basic prints to designers, there are a plethora of jutti options available in the market. And if you’re looking to make a statement with them just as much as with your clothes, this list will guide you on where you should head.
Lovely Prints, Embroidery Or Pom-poms? Check Out The Best Jutti Shops In Hyderabad
Gavins
New Bright Shoe Mart
If you want your juttis to look like that you’ve purchased it from a high-end brand (almost a replica, we say), go to this shop. They start from a range of INR 350 and above. There is a good mix of every day, and occasion wear. While the intricacy and well, bling take over the festive line, we loved their simple yet chic juttis in different colours. If you need more information, you can read it here.
Rajasthani Artistry
Next up is Rajasthan Artistry in Kondapur. The variety in this shop is going to leave your purse considerably lighter. Zardozi, gota, phulkari, they have it all. From pastels to pops while covering the tans, the colours will leave you dizzy! So, add these fancy jazz on your feet by adding some oodles of style to any outfit you decide to sport.
Charminar Street Shops
Here you can find a variety of designs, all made in stones and a metallic base, these street jutti shops are perfect for those simple-outfit-statement-accessories kinda looks. You can get these for INR 150 and upwards. From a mix of modern chic to florals, you need to hit the streets of Charminar.
The Jutti Store
If you want traditional hand-painted juttis or the ones with sequins, embroidery or tassels, head to The Jutti Store if prices agree with your pocket. This is located in Sarath City Capital Mall. They source a wide variety of juttis from Jaipur. Dress it up, their colours and designs have the potential to amp up any ordinary outfit; basically turn your look from bleh to yay! Read on for more details.
