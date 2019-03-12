Readers, Ahoy! Add These Libraries In Hyderabad To Your Speed Dial NOW

Just Books has several outlets across the city, and if you love fiction, it cannot get better than this. Graphic novels by Alan Moore and comics like Tin Tin and Asterix grabbed our attention. If you are into non-fiction and self-help books, find them in numbers. Their children's book collection is wider, with Amar Chitra Katha, Roald Dahl, Enid Blyton, The Diary Of Wimpy Kid series on offer. Since they have an online presence, their catalog has more books than what is at the store. A 3-month membership is priced at INR 900, but if you take a monthly plan, it costs around INR 350. Plus, if you are an online member, books are delivered at your doorstep.

