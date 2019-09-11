A Casual Dining Restaurant With A Pretty Decor & Delish Food

Aazebo one of the best Mandi located in Madhapur. They have an really pretty decor and is always crowded. One of the best budget friendly places. So even I was here with ma friends for dinner and we started of with Mutton Marag Mixed Mandi ( It is a combo of Grilled chicken, Fried fish, Mutton Roos, Steamed Mutton, Mutton Matfoon and two different flavors of rice ) Prawns Juciy Fish Gulab Jamun with ice cream Qurbani meeta with ice cream Double ka meeta Sheer Korma Triple pudding: Dish of the day! Saudi champagne P.S-I would recommend this place for one of the best Mandi