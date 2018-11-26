Microbreweries have become quite the craze with city folk flocking to them like never before. More and more places serving craft beer keep coming up every week, and it's getting harder to pick a favourite. However, we've mapped some of the best ones not just based on the finesse of their beer, but also for their ambience.
Brew Can Do It: Try All Kinds Of Craft Beers At These Amazing Breweries Around The City
Prost Brew Pub
Try all their brews from coffee, cider, wheat to Irish stout on the fabulous sampler set, and pick the one you love most. We love the fruit cider beer for its distinct sweet taste. They're known for being super innovative with their brews, with the latest being a Glitter beer made out of sugar, corn-starch and edible glitter (and boy, is it magical!). We say, get comfy in the stylish indoors, or sit out with your squad and watch live matches while you sip your delicious drinkies.
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Hylife Brewing Company
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Vapour Brew Pub
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
The Hoppery
Perfect for hoppy brews and stunning views, The Hoppery has a satisfying sampler tray. White Spice Beer, Coffee Beer, American IPA and plenty more crafted beers from the brew masters here will make you want to return for more. Besides, the space is pet-friendly and you can hang out your pupper here too.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Zero40 Brewing
At this four-level microbrewery named after Hyderabad’s city code — the food, drinks and live music scenes are epic! With seatings of all different kinds, from high seats to diner benches and a glass cut out seating to an outdoor ones too. It has seasonal specials like Mango Ale and Spiced Pumpkin Ale apart from the 1+1 on pitchers every Monday.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Broadway - The Brewery
This is the newest brewery in Hyderabad, at the moment, and has ace ambience. Right from the doodles and graffiti on its walls to the seating and green accents will make you want to stay. Samples of their craft beer from Hybrid Stout, Czech Pilsner, Hefeweizen, Hazy IPA, Saison, Cream Ale, Milkshake Oat Pale Ale are simply refreshing. The food can be super spicy, but we love the menu as it has rare dishes like Red Snapper Ceviche.
- Price for two: ₹ 2700
