Brew Can Do It: Try All Kinds Of Craft Beers At These Amazing Breweries Around The City

Try all their brews from coffee, cider, wheat to Irish stout on the fabulous sampler set, and pick the one you love most. We love the fruit cider beer for its distinct sweet taste. They're known for being super innovative with their brews, with the latest being a Glitter beer made out of sugar, corn-starch and edible glitter (and boy, is it magical!). We say, get comfy in the stylish indoors, or sit out with your squad and watch live matches while you sip your delicious drinkies.