Visit This Microbrewery For Their Yum Beer & Food In Jubilee Hills!

Broadway one of the best place to hang out with a group of people and chill out. Broadway is a trending place in Hyderabad with a Micro-Brewery. They have a various brewed beer serving over there. The ambience is pretty good I love the way they have multiple seating options, with indoor, upper deck and alfresco seating area. This huge place has a capacity of 150 - 200 Pax. So first we started with the appetizers Appetizers 🍗 🔹Corriander Chicken 🔹Sukka Chicken 🔹Cheese cigars with peri Peri sauce 🔹Veg Seekh Kebab 🔹Spinach & Cheese Fatayer 🔹Mangalorean Mamasam Ghee Roast 🔹 Classic Cajon Prawns Main course 🍜 🔹Fish Steak with Balsamic cherry tomato cream sauce 🔹Veg korma bananas rice stroganoff 🔹Moroccan Chicken steak & aromatic sauce served with herb rice Desserts 🍧 🔹Gooey chocolate cake 🔹Panna cotta 🔹Matka Kulfi