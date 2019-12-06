Treat Yourself To Healthy & Tasty Breakfast At This Little Tiffin Center!

Wanna have a healthy breakfast? Then this is the place to go, Pragati Tiffin Center is known for the best food, not the place where you sit and eat but you can just have the breakfast where you don't even realize where you are, yes I am talking about the taste, the taste of Pragati Tiffins is mouth-watering and you can just feel the aroma of every ingredient added into it. The Tiffins they provide are Dosa's, Idly, and Upma. They serve Dosa's in banana leaves which gives you the fresh and traditional feel and the butter or the paneer added into the Dosa's are very fresh, and not the market made. It's budget-friendly and best for the mornings. What are you waiting for? Try and let me know how did you feel!