Enjoy Yum Neapolitan Style Pizza’s At Jubilee Hills!

ZZA bar has to be one of the finest pizzeria sushi n Hyderabad. I’ve been to many of them but this place stands out. Offering you the authentic Neapolitan style pizza’s. Naples or Neapolitan pizza are made with tomatoes and mozzarella cheese! A special kind of mozzarella is used which is made from milk of water buffalo. The owner of the place Mr Shri, who is also the chef, was trained in Italy and has experience of over 15 years in this field. A small cafe with outdoor sitting can easily accommodate up to 15-20 at a time. Now coming to the food we’ve had : 1. Started with the cannelloni: Cylindrical shaped pasta with chicken, mushroom and ricotta cheese filling. This was amazing . 2. Coming into the pizzas: 1.Bbq chicken: perfectly balanced flavours. In many of the places, bbq sauce overpowers the taste of chicken and becomes sweet, but bbq chicken at this place was just too perfect. 2.Spinach and Ricotta Cheese: I liked this combination on pizza. 3. Mutton Keema: I usually don’t prefer mutton, but after taking the first bite, I’ve fallen in love with it. With the use of desi masala, it felt like having a homemade mutton keema on a pizza. 4. Chicken Pepperoni: Was good. 5.Mushroom Pizza: probably the best of the lot. 6.pesto and Tomato: I’m not a big pesto fan, so I didn’t like it much. Coming to my favourite part of the meal The Desserts : 1. Tres leches: it means cakes soaked in three different kinds of milk. Evaporated milk, condensed milk and the heavy cream. The authentic Mexican dessert was to die for. I’m gonna visit this place just for this again and again. 2. Strawberry cheesecake: made with fresh strawberries, this was a no-bake cheesecake. Hands down the best I had. 3. Tiramisu: they specially made it for us overnight. And it tasted soo damm good. Just imagine if we ate that thing after 48 hours, gonna be on the next level. 4.Blueberry cheesecake: the classic. Hands down the best place for pizzas and desserts. The owner was way too sweet and humble and yeah he got that wow factor. Pizzas were light on the palette and it wasn’t heavy at all. Gonna recommend this to everyone!