The Only Guide You Need To Buy A Killer New Year Gift

If you're the Sheldon Cooper of your gang and the thought of gift-giving makes you anxious, we're here to make things easy-peasy. With New Year being right around the corner, hit up these places to score perfect gifts for all interests.
For The Bookworm
One can never go wrong with books, you know why? Because there are a million options. Whether your bookish friends are into thriller, comedy, romance, or non-fiction, bookstores like MR Book Centre and Akshara Books have a plethora of books for reduced prices. But if you have a special friend who is bound to have all the latest novels, head over to the Sunday Book Bazaar and get your hands on National Geographic‘s hardbound magazines dating back to the 70s and the 80s, and other vintage books for a steal.
For The Home Decor Junkie
Know someone who is doing up their house? If they're constantly on a lookout to find something elegant or quirky, stores like We Do Import and Indian Craft Gallery will do the trick for you. From delicate birdcages to wooden carts, you will find Pinterest-worthy home decor in a budget that will make for great gifts. If you want to take things up a notch, you can check out Central Cottage Industries for all things rustic from Kashmir.
For The Dessert Lover
If kuch meetha hojaye is your friend's go-to line, what can be better than gifting a sweet hamper? Hyderabad is no stranger to amazing bakers like Gateau By Ajitha and The Cupcake Window who whisk sinful desserts that can be customized like cupcakes, cakes, brownies, pies, etc.
For The Stationary Buff
Just like Pixar and Disney, love for stationery has no age. If you know a stationary junkie who hoards all sorts of knick-knacks (whether they use it or not), get them a bunch of quirky notebooks, pens, folders, and other supplies from stores like Walden and Ilahui. Need more options? Here are our other picks.
For The Plant Lover
We all know someone who loves their greens a little too much. Get to gardening stores like Set Green and The Garden Store to gift an indoor plant and dainty planters to go with. Because terrariums are all the rage right now, these stores stock plenty of varieties too.
For The Trend Setters
Everyone likes a good outfit, there's no denying that. When in doubt, gift a lovely silhouette to your SOS, and honestly, there are so many amazing clothing stores that we're spoilt for choice. Want to gift a nice outfit to your lovely lady? Project Eve will not let you down. Looking for dapper clothes for your man? Head to Rare Rabbit for all things trendy.
