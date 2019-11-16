The Only Guide You Need To Buy A Killer New Year Gift

One can never go wrong with books, you know why? Because there are a million options. Whether your bookish friends are into thriller, comedy, romance, or non-fiction, bookstores like MR Book Centre and Akshara Books have a plethora of books for reduced prices. But if you have a special friend who is bound to have all the latest novels, head over to the Sunday Book Bazaar and get your hands on National Geographic‘s hardbound magazines dating back to the 70s and the 80s, and other vintage books for a steal.

