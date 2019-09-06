Pay It Forward At These NGOs In Hyderabad

img-gallery-featured

That Hyderabad is one of the best cities to live in, is something to be proud of. However, there is room for improvement and these NGOs work towards improving our community. If you'd like to make Hyderabad not just the best, but a happier place to live in, join hands with these driven NGOs and make a difference, today.

Bhoomi Foundation

Want to use your art to make Hyderabad beautiful? Check out Bhoomi Foundation, which is a Hyderabad-based NGO. They clean up public spaces that are usually used as dumping grounds and paint the walls with beautiful Worli art, completely transforming the space.

NGOs

Bhoomi Foundation

    Krishna Sadan

    Krishna Sadan is a free home for the elderly and it is located right in the middle of vast greenery. Get here to volunteer for elders who love chatting with visitors and regaling them with their life stories.

    NGOs

    Krishna Sadan

    4.5

    8/90, Survey 711-B, Shameerpet Mandal, Devaryamjal, Telangana

    image-map-default

    Amma Social Welfare Association (ASWA)

    ASWA has multiple programs that benefit different sections of the society — starting from a comprehensive teaching program for students from government schools, blood donation drives, and food drives. Head here to volunteer at well-organised activities with like-minded and driven individuals.

    NGOs

    Amma Social Welfare Association

    People For Animals

    Got a soft corner for animals? People For Animals is one of the best NGOs in Hyderabad that does amazing work for stray animals. Their proactive team undertakes rescue missions and medical treatments. You can help a furry friend by joining them.

    NGOs

    People For Animals

    3.9

    14-7-95, Muslim Jung Pul, Jumeraat Bazaar, Chudi Bazaar, Hyderabad

    image-map-default

    Desire Society

    A visit to Desire Society — an NGO for HIV/AIDS-affected children fills our hearts with gratitude. The positivity and energy of this space are infectious. Head here for a day of fun-filled volunteering work and make some tiny tots your new friends.

    NGOs

    Desire Society

    4.5

    KBR Colony, Bollaram, Hyderabad

    image-map-default