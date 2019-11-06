Get Your Party Shoes Out & Head Over To This Amazing Club In Jubilee Hills!

Heard a lot of good reviews about "The TOT & finally when I was there I was like, oh yes! There is no doubt that it is one of the best night clubs in town. Be it the ambience or the food (taste, quantity as well as presentation) or staffs everything is amazing. We tried, Chilly toast mushroom, Salt n paper paneer tikka pizza, Mexican pizza, Hot peri-peri chicken pizza, Assorted kebabs, Peri-peri fries penni in white sauce, Chilli paneer chicken pakoda, Red sauce pasta fish lollipop And everything was like amazing to have. I surely want to visit this place again & again and try the other items on the menu.