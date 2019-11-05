Treat Yourself To Yum Pan Asian Delicacies In Hitech!

Nothing brings people together like a generous spread of delicious food. It’s the universal unifier. Presenting you the super delicious spread from one of our favorite Pan-Asian restaurant in Hyderabad - On The Wok Dishes: Ramen Chicken, Chicken thukpa, Crazy Cajun Uramaki, Asparagus tempura roll (veg sushi), Spicy Basil Chicken Dimsum, Non-Veg Combo (Chicken in hot garlic sauce + Egg fried rice), Non-Veg Combo (Chicken Manchurian sauce + Chicken Hakka Noodle. Everything tasted heavenly. Do visit them and pamper your tastebuds.