Ohri’s is a well-known brand for the people of Hyderabad city, They serve some lip-smacking cakes with different flavors which are rich in taste and priced very low. The best part is they are available on food delivery apps to which makes it easier and easily accessible to place an order.
Order Some Pretty Looking Delicious Cakes From Ohris!
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)