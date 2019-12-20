Order Some Pretty Looking Delicious Cakes From Ohris!

Bakeries

Ohri's Cake Shop

Hi Tech City, Hyderabad
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 4/1 & 4/2, 4th Floor, Mindspace Road, Hi Tech City, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Ohri’s is a well-known brand for the people of Hyderabad city, They serve some lip-smacking cakes with different flavors which are rich in taste and priced very low. The best part is they are available on food delivery apps to which makes it easier and easily accessible to place an order.

₹500 - ₹1,000

Family

