If your wedding is right around the corner, we know there is too much going on in your mind. Don't know where to begin? We got your back. Whether you are looking for bridal lehengas, sarees, or return gifts, this list is all you need for wedding shopping in Hyderabad.
These Are Top Places For Wedding Shopping In Hyderabad
Lehenga Shopping 101
Shopping the right outfit can be quite taxing, and with so many boutiques in Hyderabad, you're just spoilt for choice. For the reception or sangeet, we recommend hitting up Anushree Reddy. If you have been saving up to be a Sabyachi's bride, hit up Road No. 10 Banjara Hills to check out Sabyasachi. While you're there, check out Ogaan and Shantanu & Nikhil. We also recommend checking out. Surely you also need lehengas (on a budget) for all those rituals and functions, so we recommend checking out Taruni, Rithika, Narsing.
Bling It Up With Jewellery
Whether you like it simple or elaborate, there are all kinds of jewellery that can totally elevate your shaadi look. We recommend Harini Fine Jewellery for polki and diamond jewellery. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is your go-to if you want to dress up like a Bollywood diva. They've got Kalank-themed jewellery in their store. If you are big on silver jewellery, you'll find the best at GRT in Somajiguda. Their two-toned silver jewellery is for those of you who love stones or gems. You can discover the best jewellery stores in Hyderabad here.
Drape It Like A Pro
Go the whole six yards with pattu sarees from stores like She Is Boutique in Jubilee Hills which specialises in bridal sarees. It also has a bridal spa and salon. Radha Krishna Vastranidhi — a beautiful store in Banjara Hills has equally beautiful sarees and if you are particular about draping sarees that are unique, go here. They have ikat pattu sarees, Gadwal silks, and Kalamkari sarees too. You can also check out Kalanjali Bridal Wear, Ganesh Nallari, and Bhargavi Kunam.
Dhoti-Sherwani Game
Grooms, we get it, brides tend to steal all the spotlight on the wedding day. The struggle to look your best is real but don't give up yet. We're giving you a list of stores where you can shop from. Take your best man (and his advice) and get to Gavin's for sherwanis and juttis; Panchwati Silks for elaborate dhoti pants and sherwanis, and Ramraj Cottons for pure cotton dhoti and pattu vastralu. Discover more stores here.
Return Gifts 101
If you're looking for return gifts like beautiful figurines, lamps, and the like, we recommend checking out Agromech in Sanath Nagar, as you get products on wholesale prices. For paper bags, tins, and bowl sets, you can check out The One Shop - Return Gifts & More. Looking for potli bags to give your girl gang? Rajasthan Artistry in Sarath City Capital Mall is your go-to.
Comments (0)