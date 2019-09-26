Delivering Pizzas By Slice Along With Amazing Fries & Shakes In HITEC City!

Fast Food Restaurants

New York Slice

Hi Tech City, Hyderabad
Survey 9, Izzhat Nagar, Hitech City, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

New York Slice is famous for serving pizzas in the form of single slices. This method is usually famous in the United States. Even though there are Pizza hut and Dominos, the flavor from New York Slice pizzas is different. It is affordable and the presentation is also unique. There will be a BOGO offer on every Wednesday on Medium/Large/XL pizzas.

₹500 - ₹1,000

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

