Stationery Addict? Put These Stationery Stores On Speed Dial NOW

If you take your pens seriously, how can The Deccan Pen Store not be your second home? With more than thousands of pens, this iconic store specializes in fountain pens, handmade pens, and it has a dedicated repair section for pens. Deccan has a tremendous collection of pens ranging from INR 3 to 3,50,000. While the newer brands like Cello, ADD Gel have forayed into the store, Deccan’s specialty lies in its handmade unbreakable pens (priced INR 1050 upwards) and a collection of fountain pens and pencils that are imported from Germany, Turkey, the USA, and more.

