Here Are A Couple Of Places Where You Can Explore Hyderabad's Street Food Scene

Line up at IDL Lake in Kukatpally by sunset to munch on Bamboo Chicken and Egg Rolls from nearly 15-20 food trucks that gather daily to cater to your snacking needs. You will be spoilt for choice with more than a hundred types of dosa alone. And there are shawarma, chicken wings, and Irani chai to be consumed too. Call it a night, by counting stars and your pennies, and then finish your street food crawl with ice cream. But before you leave, grab a chair, and watch the sunset. There are samosa and delicious noodles too!

