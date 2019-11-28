"Don't expect life to serve you what you expect. Just enjoy the buffet." Mesmerising lunch we had at fusion 9. It is in the Inorbit shopping mall. It was our first visit. The food was just marvellous. Every item of the buffet lunch was lickerish and mouth-watering & the mocktail and cocktail are not the part of our lunch buffet is taken by us separately Everything was satisfying food was really good. Staffs were co operative and well behaved. The atmosphere was outstanding.
Fusion 9 Sunday Brunch Is A Mix Of Yum Drinks & Food!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
