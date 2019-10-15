These Are The Most Iconic Sweet Shops In Hyderabad

img-gallery-featured

Whether you're getting sweets for home or for gifts, these sweet shops in Hyderabad are sure to fix those halwa and barfi cravings. Iconic, crowd-pullers, and the best — here's a list of the best sweet shops in Hyderabad.

Hameedi Confectioners & Co.

Want to taste Turkish sweets and that too a royal favourite?  Then head to Hameedi Confectioners, a 105-year-old shop in Mozamjahi Market and tuck into some interesting kinds of halwa. Its specialty dish, Jouzi Halwa (a dish made out of milk, saffron, ghee, nutmeg, sugar, dry fruits, and some secret spices from Afghanistan) was such a hit among people that the seventh Nizam heard of it and visited the store to try it out. It's the most iconic sweet shop in town and one that you can't miss!

Sweet Shops

Hameedi Confectioners & Co.

4.4

5-5/513, Opp. SBH, Goshamahal Road, Abids, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Pulla Reddy Sweets

What started as a small cart selling barfi in Kurnool in 1948 spread to not just India but the USA too. With plenty of branches in Hyderabad alone, people flock to Pulla Reddy to grab a box of pure ghee sweets. No matter what the celebration is. When you're here, be sure to eat Milk Mysore Pak, Son Patti, Kaaju Paakam, and all varieties of Khova. 

Sweet Shops

G. Pulla Reddy Sweets

4.3

2/22/261/2, AS Raju Nagar, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Tewari Brothers Mithaiwala

Whether you are looking for sweets or namkeen like pakora, dhokla, samosa, Tewari Brothers is where you must go. Located in Khairatabad, this sweet shop is popular for its kajur barfi. On Sundays, they also have specials like club kachori, jalebi, and you'll find people queuing up for them. 

Sweet Shops

Tewari Brothers Mithaiwala

4.3

6/3/641, Next To Nasr School, Raj Bhavan Road, Khairatabad, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Almond House

Almond House is a 30-year-old store that makes the most decadent sweets and ice-cream. We love its almond bisticks, pista barfi, till chikki, ras malai, kaju pak. And on the days we cannot visit it, we usually place an order online and everything arrives well packed. The store itself looks like a studio, and we think it's amazing for acing your Instagram game too. 

Sweet Shops

Almond House

4.4

16/31/490, Beside Anupama Hospital, Phase 4, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Delhi Mithaiwala

You can never have enough cham cham, rasgulla, and ras malai at Delhi Mithaiwala. This Ameerpet shop is always crowded and you'll find sweet lovers taking home boxes of rasgulla, moongdal barfi. We've got friends who travel all the way from a different part of Hyderabad to pick sweets from Delhi Mithaiwala for festive occasions and so, we're saying...if you are in and around Ameerpet, don't miss it. 

Sweet Shops

Delhi Mithaiwala

4.2

7/1/164, Ameerpet Circle, Ameerpet, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Dadu's

There was a point in time when no festivities were complete without Dadu's. Well, it's more or less the same even now. Especially because their corporate sweet boxes are the most loved in Hyderabad. If you're planning to order more than 50 boxes, we recommend placing an order in advance (you might score a discount too). But otherwise, just hit up an outlet of your choice, and take your pick between the boxes they have to offer. 

Sweet Shops

Dadu's Mithai Vatika

4.2

Jade Arcade, 6 & 7, Opp. Paradise Hotel, Secunderabad, Telangana

image-map-default