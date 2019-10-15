Whether you're getting sweets for home or for gifts, these sweet shops in Hyderabad are sure to fix those halwa and barfi cravings. Iconic, crowd-pullers, and the best — here's a list of the best sweet shops in Hyderabad.
These Are The Most Iconic Sweet Shops In Hyderabad
Hameedi Confectioners & Co.
Want to taste Turkish sweets and that too a royal favourite? Then head to Hameedi Confectioners, a 105-year-old shop in Mozamjahi Market and tuck into some interesting kinds of halwa. Its specialty dish, Jouzi Halwa (a dish made out of milk, saffron, ghee, nutmeg, sugar, dry fruits, and some secret spices from Afghanistan) was such a hit among people that the seventh Nizam heard of it and visited the store to try it out. It's the most iconic sweet shop in town and one that you can't miss!
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Pulla Reddy Sweets
What started as a small cart selling barfi in Kurnool in 1948 spread to not just India but the USA too. With plenty of branches in Hyderabad alone, people flock to Pulla Reddy to grab a box of pure ghee sweets. No matter what the celebration is. When you're here, be sure to eat Milk Mysore Pak, Son Patti, Kaaju Paakam, and all varieties of Khova.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Tewari Brothers Mithaiwala
Whether you are looking for sweets or namkeen like pakora, dhokla, samosa, Tewari Brothers is where you must go. Located in Khairatabad, this sweet shop is popular for its kajur barfi. On Sundays, they also have specials like club kachori, jalebi, and you'll find people queuing up for them.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Almond House
Almond House is a 30-year-old store that makes the most decadent sweets and ice-cream. We love its almond bisticks, pista barfi, till chikki, ras malai, kaju pak. And on the days we cannot visit it, we usually place an order online and everything arrives well packed. The store itself looks like a studio, and we think it's amazing for acing your Instagram game too.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Delhi Mithaiwala
You can never have enough cham cham, rasgulla, and ras malai at Delhi Mithaiwala. This Ameerpet shop is always crowded and you'll find sweet lovers taking home boxes of rasgulla, moongdal barfi. We've got friends who travel all the way from a different part of Hyderabad to pick sweets from Delhi Mithaiwala for festive occasions and so, we're saying...if you are in and around Ameerpet, don't miss it.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Dadu's
There was a point in time when no festivities were complete without Dadu's. Well, it's more or less the same even now. Especially because their corporate sweet boxes are the most loved in Hyderabad. If you're planning to order more than 50 boxes, we recommend placing an order in advance (you might score a discount too). But otherwise, just hit up an outlet of your choice, and take your pick between the boxes they have to offer.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
