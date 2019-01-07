Eat Your Greens: Shakaharis, Tuck Into These Awesome Vegetarian Buffets In Hyderabad

Vegetarians, we totally get your pain. In the land of BBQ Nation and its meaty delights and mutton biryani, it's tough to find those amazing vegetarian buffet places. And if you have been cutting down on going for those lavish buffets, don't do that to yourself as we've curated you a little list of the best vegetarian buffets in Hyderabad. You can tuck into some fam time too!
A'la Liberty
A'la Liberty is an all-vegetarian restaurant with two outlets in the city. We absolutely love ditching à la carte, and go straight for the buffet. They have a diverse spread that covers everything from North Indian to Continental food. So, whether you're in the mood for gobi manchuria and pulao or pasta and pizza, you'll have a great time here. Don't you fill yourself with the starters, as the main course is equally amazing!
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Jalpaan
Jalpaan in Begumpet is our obvious choice when we're looking for a vegetarian buffet. Don't go here expecting an extravagant spread, as they have a decent number of dishes only. But, boy, are they scrumptious! Everything from Tomato Shorba to Paan Shot is vegetarian here. So fill up your plates with a jolly meal, and follow it up with some chaat & pani puri too.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Little Italy
If you love your share of pasta and pizza, you're totes lucky that Little Italy is an all-vegetarian kitchen that throws an awesome buffet. And may we add, Sunday brunch too? We love their assortment of hummus, salsa, dips that go perfectly with your nachos, pita, and bread. While here, you can also whip your own salads and canapes at their live counters. Be sure to end your meal with plenty of desserts or pancakes.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Smoky Pitara
Artsy walls, swings for seats, and super quirky ambience that is Instagram-worthy, Smoky Pitara is an only vegetarian buffet restaurant that makes delicious chilli paneer, Achari Dum Aloo, Dal Khichdi. Go here for lunch, as the restaurant has sunlight gushing in, and you can enjoy your meal and plenty of dessert with your gang of friends.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
