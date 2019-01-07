Eat Your Greens: Shakaharis, Tuck Into These Awesome Vegetarian Buffets In Hyderabad

If you love your share of pasta and pizza, you're totes lucky that Little Italy is an all-vegetarian kitchen that throws an awesome buffet. And may we add, Sunday brunch too? We love their assortment of hummus, salsa, dips that go perfectly with your nachos, pita, and bread. While here, you can also whip your own salads and canapes at their live counters. Be sure to end your meal with plenty of desserts or pancakes.

