A wedding involves a lot. While most people assume weddings are all about good food and clothes, a lot of labour goes into making it beautiful. And, picking the right venue can be quite a hassle. Here is a list of wedding venues in Hyderabad — perfect to get married or have your wedding parties.
Marriage On The Cards? Book These Wedding Venues
A wedding involves a lot. While most people assume weddings are all about good food and clothes, a lot of labour goes into making it beautiful. And, picking the right venue can be quite a hassle. Here is a list of wedding venues in Hyderabad — perfect to get married or have your wedding parties.
Taramati Baradari
Is there anything better than getting married at a place built centuries ago, by a Qutb Shahi Sultan? This grand venue located in Ibrahim Bagh is known for its elegance and splendour. They have great staff who try to make your wedding experience seamless. Easily one of the best wedding venues in Hyderabad, Taramati Baradari doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket too. This venue is great for receptions and engagements too.
Taj Falaknuma Palace
There are weddings and then there are Taj Falaknuma weddings. If fine dine and wine is your thing, then this is your place. Atop a hill, 2,000 feet above, this place shines bright like a diamond. The weddings here are regal and majestic. With its monumental view, have a fairy tale and resplendent wedding at this palace.
Chiraan Fort
Chiraan Fort Club in Begumpet is a solid top-player when it comes to weddings. A well known establishment, that gives its best to give you the wedding of your dreams. The staff is quite efficient, making it one of the best options for weddings, pre-wedding ceremonies or wedding parties.
Le Palais Royal & Crown Villa Gardens
Located in the beautiful lanes of Ibrahim Mahal, Secunderabad, this is one of the most royal and exquisite wedding venues in Hyderabad. With its huge banquet halls and pretty lawns, this place can host a large gathering. The best part is this doesn’t even cost a lot, going by its looks, and they have plush rooms. They also rent out their place for pre-wedding shoots.
Noma Kalyana Vedika
Noma in Nacharam continues to be Hyderabad’s favourite for years now. Whether you are planning a lavish wedding or an intimate ceremony, this place is a great choice. They are known to have high standards of service and hospitality. They have a super dedicated team that will customise the wedding to your taste and make it special.
Leonia Resorts
Leonia Resorts need no introduction. A luxury resort with beautiful landscapes, pavilions, and lush gardens, this makes for a perfect wedding venue. Their team commits to give its guests a seamless and luxe experience. They also have several themed weddings — Fairytale or Disney Princess themed wedding, anyone?
Imperial Gardens
Imperial Gardens is one of the most sought after wedding venues in Hyderabad. They have four banquet halls in the city — Imperial Garden, Paradise Jewel Garden, The Marvel Pavilion and Excellency Gardens, each known for its lush and green gardens. Whether you’re looking for decoration or catering, their professional staff can help you pick what matters.
Comments (0)