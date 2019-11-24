Marriage On The Cards? Book These Wedding Venues

Is there anything better than getting married at a place built centuries ago, by a Qutb Shahi Sultan? This grand venue located in Ibrahim Bagh is known for its elegance and splendour. They have great staff who try to make your wedding experience seamless. Easily one of the best wedding venues in Hyderabad, Taramati Baradari doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket too. This venue is great for receptions and engagements too.

