Beyond Flavours Is Here To Impress You Way Beyond Your Expectations

Beyond flavours is one place that has gone beyond expectations to impress us. Ambiance: Succha pretty ambiance with dim lights comfortable seating and ample space. Can accommodate 140 ppl approx. They also have private dining area which can accommodate 12-14 people. Coming to food : The chef has mastered all cuisines. Be it continental, Indian or Chinese everything is just cooked to perfection. I can go on and on describing each and every dish and it's taste but the words will short. So, here's the best ones from the menu : Starters: Tandoori Chicken tikka sizzler: oh my God the taste was so amazing that I cannot forget it. So tender and juicy inside with a crispy layer of batter outside. So amazing in taste that you can keep on hogging on this. Fish n chips : Don't go on the price but just go and order this one starter here. I can guarantee the taste. A very thin layer of flavourful batter which gets freaking crispy upon frying with succha tender fish inside is really yummlicious. They procure this fish from Vietnam and hence the taste. The Buffalo wild wings were amazing too. You do have great lemonades to gulp down such good food. Blue lagoon and orange punch was my favorite. The chicken spaghetti pasta is a must try here. **** Also the noodles. Coming to main course : Both veg and non veg main course is delicious. The bharwa murg is a must must must try dish here. Totally creamy rich spices and flavourful gravy with big chicken lumps is totally mind blowing. Veg gravy was actually very good and gave a tough competition to non veg curry. All varieties on naan are soft and good in taste. Coming to dessert you must try gajar ka halwa here.