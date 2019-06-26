With Killer Ambience & Food, Drop By This Place ASAP

Casual Dining

Beyond Flavours

Gachibowli, Hyderabad
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Fantasy Square Building, 1st Floor, Opp. Nissan Showroom, Jayabheri Pine Valley, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

The ambience of Beyond Flavours is killer. With a live bar counter and luxurious interiors and plush seating, the place is a bomb. The food is also pretty good especially the starters. Would not recommend biriyanis here though. BBQ cottage cheese skewers and Sizzling murgh tikka were good. Do try out their Beyond special Sundae for dessert too.

What Could Be Better?

Biriyanis here needs improvement.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

