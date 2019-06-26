The ambience of Beyond Flavours is killer. With a live bar counter and luxurious interiors and plush seating, the place is a bomb. The food is also pretty good especially the starters. Would not recommend biriyanis here though. BBQ cottage cheese skewers and Sizzling murgh tikka were good. Do try out their Beyond special Sundae for dessert too.
With Killer Ambience & Food, Drop By This Place ASAP
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Biriyanis here needs improvement.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
