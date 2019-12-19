Bhoomi Foundation, inspired by the Bangalore-based NGO 'The Ugly Indian' was set up to ensure cleanliness in all public spaces in Hyderabad. Their volunteers have transformed more than 70 spots around town, and continue to do so every weekend.
Join Hands With This Hyderabad Based NGO & Make Our City More Beautiful
Ever drove around Hyderabad and found terracotta coloured walls decorated with beautiful Worli art? This tribal artform from Maharashtra comprising human-like figures depicting life has found a new soul on Hyderabad's walls. That's the handiwork of Bhoomi Foundation - a group of driven individuals who volunteer every weekend to make Hyderabad cleaner.
Wondering how this works? A typical cleanup drive starts early in the morning. The team cleans up the dumped waste, scrapes off the wall posters, and quickly gets to business. Terracotta coloured paints are whipped out, and the team is briefed on how to go about painting the walls.
The instructions are clear and easy to follow. We were taught techniques to paint with minimal effort and felt completely at ease once we got a hang of it. The organising team is quite cordial and makes you feel like you're a part of the fam already. If you're an art enthusiast, hit them up and unleash your creativity for the city to enjoy.
Bhoomi Foundation's core team researches about the spaces in town that need a makeover and notifies all their potential volunteers about the upcoming cleanup drives on their Facebook page. Want to volunteer? Follow them on Facebook and do a good deed.
