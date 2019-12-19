Join Hands With This Hyderabad Based NGO & Make Our City More Beautiful

Ever drove around Hyderabad and found terracotta coloured walls decorated with beautiful Worli art? This tribal artform from Maharashtra comprising human-like figures depicting life has found a new soul on Hyderabad's walls. That's the handiwork of Bhoomi Foundation - a group of driven individuals who volunteer every weekend to make Hyderabad cleaner.

Wondering how this works? A typical cleanup drive starts early in the morning. The team cleans up the dumped waste, scrapes off the wall posters, and quickly gets to business. Terracotta coloured paints are whipped out, and the team is briefed on how to go about painting the walls.



The instructions are clear and easy to follow. We were taught techniques to paint with minimal effort and felt completely at ease once we got a hang of it. The organising team is quite cordial and makes you feel like you're a part of the fam already. If you're an art enthusiast, hit them up and unleash your creativity for the city to enjoy.