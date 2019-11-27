Craving For Yum Burgers? Head Over To This Newbie Now!

I had never found good burger spots in Hyderabad even though I heard about few places. I’m glad to find a new place at SLN Terminus called Biggies Burger ‘n’ More which served some huge burgers which surely excites a burger lover like me! The patties speak for themselves as it was really impressive with its juicy texture and value for money. The most expensive double patty burger costed just ₹320 bucks and the range starts upwards ₹150. My favourite was Chicken Cheesy Beast Burger and the Tandoori Burgers. Along with burgers they serve loaded cheese French fries and good shakes and mojito’s. I picked Kitkat shake and choco brownie shakes for just ₹149. Nicely priced when we compare Keventers/Thick Shake Factories as it will cost a bomb these days and I find them overrated.