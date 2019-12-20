New Café In Town! Thumbs Up Or Down? Let's Find Out

With a narrow stairway leading up to the rooftop café on the third floor is the Big Owl Café in Sanikipuri. From outside it looks like a spot that every squad keeps looking for but the stairs to this café might question your decision. Hence, we recommend you to use the elevator (which was not working at the time of our visit, so good luck with that). Now, let’s get to the basics, starting with the ambience. Once you step inside, this place will, for sure, set your mood right with its twinkling fairy lights, some greenery and wooden tables and chairs present at their outdoor seating area. Also, there's a screen where you can watch matches. If the weather is playing nice that’s a bonus. The indoor seating area includes an interesting mural and a bunch of games that you can explore (they have foosball too). Jumping to the food menu — nothing sets it apart except for some countable items like Onion and Corn Pancake, Pani Puri Pizza or their Herculean Shake. You should try their Brownie Blast Herculean Shake or even their mojitos.