Sloppy Grilled Burgers With A Fusion Flavors: This New Food Joint Should Be Your Go-To

If two soft, slightly toasted buns stuffed with a flavourful patty, few veggies, and oodles of sauces makes you excited, then you have to check out this burger place in Jubilee Hills. Located near the Madhapur Metro Studio, Biggies Burgers N More is a new colourful food joint that has all things burger. With walls painted with quirky food-slang like "time fries when I'm with you", and "honey, I'm a good accident", wooden tables, yellow statement decor, and French window overlooking the road — they have enough space to accommodate 20-25 people. We're telling you this so you book a table in advance. They've got an elaborate menu, so we'll break it down for you now. They specialise in grilled burgers, so you will find a lot of options like Chicken Cheesy Beast, Mexican Herd, Tandoori Fillet, and Grilled Mushroom. We must tell you, some of these are double patty burgers, so you can imagine how bulky and filling the burger will be. We ordered Bigg Krunch which had juicy chicken strips filling, and Veg Grilled Exotic which had a chunky mushroom and paneer patty. We won't deny the fact that the burgers were sloppy, so if you're a dainty barbie doll, you might need a handful of tissues after every bite. They're also not your conventional burgers, so the flavors are a fusion of multiple cuisines. Apart from burgers, they have hotdogs, wraps, wings, and small bites that you can eat while you wait for your burgers like fries, wedges, nuggets, etc. Looking for a good deal? If a delicious sloppy burger doesn't already sound like a good deal to you, they've got five kinds of combos that can be customized according to your choice. We went for a Mexican Spicy Hotdog, BBQ Paneer Topped Fries (they have a chicken variant too, all you meat eaters), and tender chicken strips. The groovy music and bright decor create a good hungry vibe, so if you feel you cannot eat a lot, somehow you will. If you're sitting facing the French Window, you can spot a lot of amazing cars on the road (if it's your lucky day), so if you're a petrol head, that's an advantage.