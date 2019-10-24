You've Gotta Try Kodi Pulao At Krishnapatnam Asap!

Casual Dining

Krishnapatnam

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shreshta Aura, 3rd Floor, 1217-A, Road 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

When in Krishnapatnam, you forget to try Pachi Mirchi Kodi Pulao. It is one of the best dishes in the restaurant. Chef suggested this and it turned out to be really nice. But this is a big treat for people who love to have spicy chicken biryani.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

