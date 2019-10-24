When in Krishnapatnam, you forget to try Pachi Mirchi Kodi Pulao. It is one of the best dishes in the restaurant. Chef suggested this and it turned out to be really nice. But this is a big treat for people who love to have spicy chicken biryani.
You've Gotta Try Kodi Pulao At Krishnapatnam Asap!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
