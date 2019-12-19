Biryani For The Soul? This Popular Restaurant Offers Delicious Biryani & Chilli Chicken

I wanted to visit Captain Cook, especially for the biryani. The food we ordered in starters were; Chilli Chicken: It was definitely delicious and amazing Chicken 65: Tho Taste Was Good but not that good could be better with marination part Tangdi Kebabs: It was too salty Haryali Chicken - was decent tasted good The Main course: Biryani: This one tasted quite different and that Ghee aroma made me have it one another plate. Butter Chicken: I personally loved the taste it was very well cooked, enjoyed every bite of it. Kandhari Mutton: This dish was amazingly delicious, meat was so tender well cooked. Btw the most known fact about this place, they sell the largest number of biryanis in a day in Hyderabad.