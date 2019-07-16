Blissful Cafe Serving Sumptuous Pizzas!

Drinks, music and lights will surely attract people to the amazing pubs and cafes in Hyderabad but Zozoz Pizzeria is a beautiful natural cafe with greenery all around. This cafe has a beautiful Buddha statue, symbolic of peace. This blissful cafe in Jubilee Hills is a wide tree-shaded delightful outdoor one. The winters make this cafe even more cosy and picturesque. They play equally stylised music making your mood even more cheerful. Food: This cafe serves hot and delicious pizzas which will satisfy your taste buds. I had the chicken tikka pizza which was at its best. We also tried a few amazing coffee and tea which were good. They also have staters like chicken wings, French fries and nuggets. The overall experience at this place was very peaceful. I would surely visit this place regularly! Do visit!