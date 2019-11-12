BLVD: A New Addition To The City's Night Clubs!

A new addition in the market with so many clubs and lounges in the go BLVD has made its entry to the city. BLVD is located in the lanes of Jubilee hills Road no 36 beside Naturals Ice cream. The Place looks impressive with Rooftop seating, Private party place, separate place for DJ & separate place for Live performance section. At the rooftop, you can have a view of the Madhapur along with your drinks and food. Live section area is very good which can accommodate around 60-80 pax at a time. But the ventilation here is a problem I guess. That's a small issue which can be taken care of. Well coming to the food we had many Appetizers, Main course & many delicious mocktails. Appetizers, Non- veg, Starting with Appetizers we had Devil Chicken, Tandoori Jhinga, Mutton Roti pe Boti, Chicken Peri Peri Wings, Saffron Fish Tikka from the Non-veg Section & Multani Panner, Baked Broccoli Cheese, Tandoori stuffed Mushroom from the veg section. Well coming to "Devil Chicken" chicken well marinated in the spice mixture and deep-fried until it is perfect and tempered with the sauces to get the spicy flavour, the chicken was juicy, tender, moist and spicy enough which goes well with your drinks. Next was "Tandoori Jhinga" it was also perfectly cooked in the clay pot which oozes out its perfect taste. "Saffron Fish Tikka' was yummy. "Peri Peri Chicken Wings" is my favourite over here, with the gravy and spices added in it. Next best item was roti pe mutton boti it is also must-try dish over here. The mutton was succulent and juicy. Next, are the veg Appetizers, "Tandoori stuffed Mushroom" which tasted good. "Baked broccoli cheese" was very good. I'm basically not a big fan of broccoli but this one tasted amazing. Next came in the Minced Lamb Pizza, which was yummy with the cheese and minced lamb on it. Next was "Mongolian Meal bowl" which was another good one from the chef which comes with fried rice and Mongolian chicken which pairs up amazingly. Next, we had "Veg Malaysian Thai Curry" which was also decent and tasty. The Mocktails were also pretty good especially BLVD twist, Snowball is my favourite picks. Ambience:- 3.5/5 Food:- 4.5/5 Service:- 4.5/5 Overall experience:- 4/5 VFM:- 3.5/5