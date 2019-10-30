From Fabulous Frankies To Yum Desserts, Bomberry Is In Jubilee Hills Now!

Bomberry Opens their first branch in Hyderabad just beside Belgian waffles in the road no 36 Jubileehills after gaining huge response in Mumbai. This is a very small place with 4-5 tables but it has a vast menu of Fresh creams, juices, Frankies, fruit bowls, sandwiches and other savouries This place serves one of the best Frankies in town. Master blaster and chipotle mushroom are must-tries. In sandwiches, we tried Cheese bombardment and Mahabaleshwar special sandwich. It is said that their sandwiches are inspired by Bombay and Mahabaleshwar styles And they lived up to it. And also their Corn pakoda tasted great. Completely street style it is Coming to fresh creams what their speciality is we tried Sitaphal cream, Kiwi cream and coffee cream. Coffee cream was our favourite & Sitaphal tastes amazing too. Kiwi can be tried. Their creams are made with three layers of whipped cream, ice cream and ordered Fruit pulp. Their whipped cream is house-made and prepared freshly. Not too sweet and tasted yummy We also tried their Nutella strawberry sandwich. It was a letdown. The bread was too hard. Nutella spread was too less Overall this is a cool place to have some evening snacks or to stop for a quick bite