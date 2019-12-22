Time To Unleash Your Inner Bookworm At This Book Fair In Lakdikapul

A huge space filled with different genres of books is a heaven for any bibliophile. Following this, Kitab Lovers is hosting Load The Box where you pay for the box and load it with books. How? Well, just use your wit to fit in as many books as you can, and the box should close flat. You can expect books like - Collected works of William Shakespeare, Autobiography of Adolf Hitler, Harry Potter, among others, and works of authors such as Jk Rowling, Agatha Christie, Ruskin Bond, Jeffrey Archer, Orhan Pamuk, Khalid Husseini, to name a few.

There are three different box sizes. First, The Money saver at INR 999 (fits in 10 to 13 books), then The Wealth box at INR 1499 (fits in 17 to 20 books) and the last one, The Treasure box at INR 2499 (fits in 30 to 33 books). Interesting much? And hey, the entry is free. So, grab the chance to get your hands on some of the best books available.