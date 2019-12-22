Time To Unleash Your Inner Bookworm At This Book Fair In Lakdikapul

Load The Box - Book Fair By Kitab Lovers

₹ 999 upwards

Thu - Sun | 19-22 Dec, 2019

10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Maruti Gardens

Address: 11-4/669/1 Beside Hanuman Temple, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad

What's Happening

A huge space filled with different genres of books is a heaven for any bibliophile. Following this, Kitab Lovers is hosting Load The Box where you pay for the box and load it with books. How? Well, just use your wit to fit in as many books as you can, and the box should close flat. You can expect books like - Collected works of William Shakespeare, Autobiography of Adolf Hitler, Harry Potter, among others, and works of authors such as Jk Rowling, Agatha Christie, Ruskin Bond, Jeffrey Archer, Orhan Pamuk, Khalid Husseini, to name a few. 

There are three different box sizes. First, The Money saver at INR 999 (fits in 10 to 13 books), then The Wealth box at INR 1499 (fits in 17 to 20 books) and the last one, The Treasure box at INR 2499 (fits in 30 to 33 books). Interesting much? And hey, the entry is free. So, grab the chance to get your hands on some of the best books available. 

How's The Venue

Maruti Garden Function Hall has a couple of banquet halls. One with the capacity to accommodate over a thousand visitors and the other one of a mid-sized capacity. The venue, which is also used for the wedding and reception ceremony, is located a few minutes away from Lakdikapul Metro Station.

Pro-Tip

Peeps! All we can say is reach early. And get INR 100 off by doing a pre-booking.

