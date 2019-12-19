Second Hand Books To Latest Releases, It's Raining Discounts At This Gachibowli Bookstore

Readers can spend hours at bookstores and libraries. I'm definitely one of those and I was beyond ecstatic when I spotted Book Mark in Gachibowli. This bookstore serves as a perfect haven to those of you who live in and around this area. Looking for pre-used books and magazines? Get here pronto! The store is well divided into two floors, where the ground floor is for new releases, bestsellers, and stationery. Aisles and aisles of Haruki Murakami, Tintin will say hello to you. But don't stop right there, as you can discover lots of cookbooks, popular fiction, non-fiction too. The top floor is where I lost myself, though. The staircase that leads to it is also stacked with books but mostly academic ones, but once you've reached up, you'll find loads of pre-used and old stock books spread haphazardly. Got a thing for old magazines? From Top Gear and Nat Geo, Discovery to Bazaar, Vogue, and Outlook, you can hoard magazines dating back to the 70s and 80s at INR 30 upwards. They also have a sale section here where you can pick two copies at INR 180 or three general fiction copies at INR 200. The books are marked with green or black lines and the instructions are put up on shelves for you to understand what are for sale. You just have to be wise about it. For instance, I've picked a copy of Atonement and a hardbound copy of Aman Sethi's A Free Man at INR 180 only. This is definitely a treasure hunt that you wouldn't want to pass on. This floor also has a better collection than the former and you can pick self-help, non-fiction, children's books, and more.