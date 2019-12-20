Disco Nights, Pretty Ambience & Good Food, Boomerang Has It All!

Boomerang has great vibes, good food and an amazing dance floor. Went there for lunch. Tried the hookah (pan Rasna flavour) which was nice. They have an excellent variety of cocktails and mocktails to offer. I loved the litchi based mocktail with a hint of cardamom as also the pink berry one. As for the food, my faves are listed below: Soup: Manchow Soup - This was thick and flavourful. Loved it even more after adding the crunchy noodles to it. Starters: Soya Chaap - Don't forget to order this one; it was a winner; reminded me of Delhi Paneer Tikka - Another jewel in their menu; Paneer pieces were soft and succulent; I loved the cream and cheese variant Dal Makhani Balls - This is their speciality and rightly so. Haven't tasted a better dish in ages. The dal makhani oozing out of the batter coated ball is delicious. Main Course: Pizza Al Taglio Mediterranean - This was presented well and tasted great; a lot of toppings make it a delightful eat Lasooni Palak Paneer and Laccha Paratha - This is a great combination and very tasty; The Palak Paneer was creamy and delicious Veg Thai Green Curry - Perfect consistency and taste Desserts: Chocolate overload - This is too good; Love the way they pour hot chocolate sauce over the chocolate ball to reveal the brownie and icecream; An absolute must-have! Humming Bird Cake - Tasty Overall verdict - Great place Service - Excellent Food - Great Price - Reasonable Portion size - Huge