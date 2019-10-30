Anyone Up For Chimney Cones & Chimney Cakes? Head To This Bakehouse Now!

Want to try new varieties of food? Chicken lovers. Do you want to try chicken in a new form? Then halt at The Budapest bakehouse. Their menu is different from the routine food we eat. As people in today's world are enthusiastic about having new kinds of dishes, this place is best recommended. They have a concept called chimneys with which they prepare savoury chimney cones, chimney cakes and chimney icecreams too.. Isn't it interesting? These dishes main ingredient is dough which is added with other flavours which made the food very interesting and yummy. Most recommended: Red velvet chimney cake. It's a cake made of dough and sprinkled all over with red velvet which made the dish to be perfect for food cravings. Overall rating: 4/5