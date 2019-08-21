Bored With Routine? This Beautiful Place Is Just 100 Km From Hyderabad

A long ride on bikes with friends is the best part of this trip as your road journey gives you extra enthusiasm in looking at the fields and greenery surrounding your way. Medak is a place at a distance of 100km from Hyderabad which takes you around 2hrs on road. The best places you can find here are Medak church, Medak fort, and Pocharam Dam. Medak Church is one of the largest churches in India and it has an amazing architecture that comes from 1924. Medak Fort is from Kakatiyan empire that dates back to the 12th century. If you are interested in ancient heritages, then do visit this place. You can find an excellent view of the town from the top point of the fort. At last, you can go visit the pocharam dam and have a beautiful view of the water around. But make sure you start before 5 pm from Medak as the roads are not in good condition at night and there are lots of pits on the way. Watch your ride.