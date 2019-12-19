This Cafe In Film Nagar Has Awesome Coffee & It's Great For Spending Quiet Afternoons

Bottega Cafe in Film Nagar is the kind of cafe where you'd want to spend quiet afternoons. With lots of sunshine bolting in, you are surrounded by plenty of greenery. There is good coffee and music that'll keep you hooked to the place. Largely untouched by any crowds, Bottega is sort of a hidden gem that has its own set of loyalists. And you'd turn into one after a taking a sip of Arabisque Frappe — a cold coffee that'll help you get through the summer. I've tried an Arabisque Latte as well, and love how light and not overwhelmingly sweet both the variants are. Adnan — who runs Bottega knows his way around coffee and if he is available for a chat, do take his recommendation on what to try from the menu. The cafe has several pretty corners, and I like how raw and unfinished the ambience appears. The red brick walls, suspended ceiling lights, and high seating at one corner with a large window that gives you a sneak peek into the greenery outside make it quite smashing. Need something to munch on? You might want to try their homemade pizza which is served in a tiny basket. This isn't one of those regular pizzas that you find in uptown cafes but we like how saucy and simple it is. At INR 160, we cannot ask for better.