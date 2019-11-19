Looking for a pre-plated hearty breakfast? Aura cafe has got you covered. From a wide range of set breakfasts to choose from this place is a winner. Quirky interiors and a gourmet store on the aisle you cannot afford to miss this. The coffee is gorgeous and they have a variety of croissants and danish to pick from too. They have a fair share for vegetarians too.
Looking For A Hearty Breakfast? Aura Cafe Has Got You Covered!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae.
