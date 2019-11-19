Looking For A Hearty Breakfast? Aura Cafe Has Got You Covered!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Aura Cafe

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 280-A, Road 10 C, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Looking for a pre-plated hearty breakfast? Aura cafe has got you covered. From a wide range of set breakfasts to choose from this place is a winner. Quirky interiors and a gourmet store on the aisle you cannot afford to miss this. The coffee is gorgeous and they have a variety of croissants and danish to pick from too. They have a fair share for vegetarians too.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae.

Cafes

Aura Cafe

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 280-A, Road 10 C, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default