Easy Exercises To Challenging Workouts: There's A Functional Training Gym In Vikrampuri

Are you pushing yourself that it's high time you get off from that lazy routine and experience a crazy adrenaline rush? If yes, we got you covered.

BREATHE!, a two-year-old functional training gym in Vikrampuri, has programmes that are personally tailored to meet your goals and needs. This is a fitness studio for your daily workout session where you can break a sweat and feel fit. It is equipped with highly maintained equipment. The trainers will sit and discuss with you what are your needs are and will curate a regime for you. So, whether you are beginning to exercise or you are a serious competitor, they will guide you accordingly. Coming to services in specific, they have circuit training, weight training, calisthenics, cardio workouts, etc. The package for a month is about INR 3,500. Adding to this, you can also get a personal trainer and opt for personality development service (because hey, building a body is not enough). And how can we miss on machines? BREATHE! has battle ropes, steppers, plates, stretching mats, bicep curl and a lot more. In terms of infrastructure, this doesn't look like a typical fitness studio (pictures are the proof). It has its own welcoming vibes, looks quite spacious and big. And that does motivate, for real.