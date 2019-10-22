Ladies, we know how crucial it is to get those bridal lehengas right. If your big day is a couple of months or weeks away, check out these semi-stitched and un-stitched lehengas under INR 30,000 that are desi and look straight out of a fashion show.
Traditional Reds To Contemporary Pinks: These Bridal Lehengas Under INR 30,000 Are A Steal
Embroidered Maroon Lehenga
Going for that traditional look? Available in both red and maroon colour, this lehenga from Manyavar comes with heavy golden embroidery and a net dupatta with matching border. And we know that you want it to fit you just right, so you can get this semi-stitched lehenga stitched to perfection. For INR 25,999, we think it's a steal.
Yellow & Green Raw Silk Lehenga
This yellow and green bridal lehenga from Pothys is regal in its own way. Delicate embroidery on the lehenga, traditional blouse with 3\4th sleeves, and a raw silk dupatta — ditch the red ensemble and get this for INR 11,475.
Light Coral Embroidered Lehenga
If the bride wants pink, then pink it is. Coming from the designer house of Varuna Jitesh, this lehenga set with a long jacket, lehenga, and dupatta has golden embroidery done on it using intricate katdana stitch and sequins. You can pair that with an elegant kundan set and white stone bangles for a subtle, desi princess look. Heart-eyed already? This will set you back INR 27,700.
Fern Green Banarasi Lehenga
Traditional yet contemporary, this lehenga has gorgeous gota lace work and is ideal for women who don't like their outfits to be loud. Along with a sleeveless boat-neck Benarasi blouse and a heavy lehenga, you can style the honey yellow dupatta with heavy lace like a drape to give it a regal look. For INR 29,980, this outfit from Meenabazar can be yours.
Olive Green Zardozi Lehenga
Own a bridal lehenga by Ritu Kumar and cherish it. This unique olive green colour lehenga has white and gold floral embroidery all over the blouse and patchwork of the same on the rest of the outfit. Because the blouse has a keyhole back, you can style your hair in a beautiful updo and own the night. This will cost you INR 27,993.
Bottle Green Net Lehenga
If you're all about the floral design, get your hands on this lehenga from Taruni. This heavy outfit has white embroidery going all over the blouse and lehenga, and the net dupatta with the embroidered border just adds the extra oomph to this elegant outfit. For INR 19,990, it couldn't get better than this.
