Brunch With A View At Aqua!

I love poolside or rooftop restaurants and Aqua by far has been my best experience, It was calm, breezy and what's better than your food being served in a cabana beside a pool? The only complaint I have from this place was that there was no music playing! Raspberry iced tea: It looked so pretty I didn’t want to drink it but I’m glad I did, it had the right amount of sweet and sourness to it! Absolutely refreshing! 4⭐️ Dahi coin chat: It was chickpeas served with a dollop of fresh cream which melts right away in your mouth. 4⭐️ Khao Suey: This was my first time trying this dish and the soup was so creamy and packed with flavor, it is usually tried with noddles but I’m glad we had so many options to choose from 4⭐️ Methi malai murgh & bhendi ki tikki: I never knew methi and chicken would go so well together and bhendi ki tikki was so good and well thought of, it tasted better than meat. 4⭐️ Chocolate bomb: This was my favorite part of the meal! The presentation was on point, it tasted better than it looks 5⭐️