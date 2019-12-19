For Piercings And Very In Haircuts & Trends, Check Out This Spa & Salon

Touted as one of the best salons for hair treatments and styling, Bubbles Spa & Salon surely knows how to pamper your tresses. Whether you are looking for a basic haircut or want to clock in your monthly hair spa sesh, get here. We mean, why wouldn't you? Their haircuts can totally oomph your style up, but that's not it, if you think your hair is bearing the brunt of pollution and unhealthy eating, you'll find a solution or two at Bubble. As a matter of fact, these people believe in age-old rituals that will strengthen both hair and skin from deep within. So, don't be surprised if you find them quoting what your grandma does.

Looking for makeup for a special night or have to get your nails done quickly? All of that can be sorted within minutes, and while you're at it, get a facial done too. Done by experts across India, the price range is quite affordable for the services they offer. Needless to mention, we're over the moon with their hygiene practices.